Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at JMP Securities

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.46.

Shares of CART stock opened at $24.48 on Thursday. Instacart has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $42.95.

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($20.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($17.33) by ($3.53). The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Instacart will post -13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) news, insider Grosvenor Capital Management, purchased 6,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Grosvenor Capital Management, acquired 6,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,066,327 shares of company stock worth $31,989,810 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CART. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) during the third quarter worth $148,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in the 3rd quarter worth $270,000.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

