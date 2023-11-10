Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Trading Up 8.8%

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.51 and last traded at $38.29. Approximately 195,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 386,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.39.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.14 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. Intapp's quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $30,738.09. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,207.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $334,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 574,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,181,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $30,738.09. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,207.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,216 shares of company stock valued at $6,817,558 in the last 90 days. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

