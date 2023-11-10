Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) & Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Financial Comparison

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) and Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Intchains Group and Valens Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intchains Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Valens Semiconductor 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valens Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 135.85%. Given Valens Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valens Semiconductor is more favorable than Intchains Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intchains Group N/A N/A N/A Valens Semiconductor -23.85% -12.93% -11.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Intchains Group and Valens Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

28.4% of Valens Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 58.9% of Valens Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intchains Group and Valens Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intchains Group $68.68 million 7.58 $51.50 million N/A N/A Valens Semiconductor $85.69 million 2.57 -$27.67 million ($0.22) -9.64

Intchains Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valens Semiconductor.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable. The company offers audio-video solutions for the enterprise, education, industrial, digital signage, medical, and residential markets. It also provides automotive chipsets that support advanced driver-assistance systems, automotive data solutions, infotainment, telematics, and backbone connectivity. The company has a collaboration with iCatch Technology to develop a 360-degree multi-camera videoconferencing solution. It operates in Israel, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Mexico, Japan, Hungary, and internationally. It has aValens Semiconductor Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

