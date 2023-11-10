Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. B. Riley cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.18.

Shares of ICPT opened at $19.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.22. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $21.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 106,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after buying an additional 417,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

