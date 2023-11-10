Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. B. Riley cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.18.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ICPT
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 106,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after buying an additional 417,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intercept Pharmaceuticals
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Institutional activity provides a bottom for gaming stocks
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.