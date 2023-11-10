Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Cut to C$24.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$41.00 to C$32.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$32.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Interfor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on IFP
Interfor Price Performance
Interfor Company Profile
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Interfor
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Institutional activity provides a bottom for gaming stocks
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.