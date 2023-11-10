Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Cut to C$24.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$41.00 to C$32.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$32.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Interfor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of TSE:IFP opened at C$19.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$978.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.49. Interfor has a one year low of C$16.78 and a one year high of C$28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

