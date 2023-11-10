International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM opened at $146.64 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.73. The company has a market capitalization of $133.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. International Business Machines's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

