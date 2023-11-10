International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ICAGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 245 ($3.02) to GBX 230 ($2.84) in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 165 ($2.04) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.59) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of ICAGY stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $4.38.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 182.14% and a net margin of 8.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

