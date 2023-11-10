International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 67.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 44,450 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $953,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 30.8% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 15,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $4,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.80.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $71.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 397.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.56. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.