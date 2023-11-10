Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) CEO Buys $193,333.14 in Stock

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Scott acquired 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $193,333.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,024.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Intrusion Trading Up 18.0 %

Shares of INTZ opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. Intrusion Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $4.08.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Intrusion from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrusion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTZ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Intrusion by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intrusion by 2,344.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,902 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Intrusion by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 95,038 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

