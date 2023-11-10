Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Major Shareholder Acquires $118,531.29 in Stock

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer acquired 382,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $118,531.29. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,880,979 shares in the company, valued at $893,103.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Intrusion Price Performance

Intrusion stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. Intrusion Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $4.08.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intrusion

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTZ. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Intrusion by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 95,038 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Intrusion by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intrusion by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 186,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

