Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.92

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.92 and last traded at $28.11, with a volume of 368835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.64.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.