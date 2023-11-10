Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 227,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,271,155. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.77.

Insider Activity at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 248,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,399.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum acquired 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,067,333 shares in the company, valued at $122,256,864.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 248,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,399.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

