Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Up 7.2%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.63. 6,648,972 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 5,261,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.11.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum acquired 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,256,864.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,256,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 248,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,399.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

