IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Director Sells $70,650.00 in Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $70,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Eric Meurice also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 29th, Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $80,132.80.
IPG Photonics Stock Performance
IPG Photonics stock opened at $89.27 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPGP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $152.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.
Get Our Latest Research Report on IPG Photonics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 26.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 151,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,410,000 after acquiring an additional 32,021 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IPG Photonics
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Institutional activity provides a bottom for gaming stocks
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.