IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Director Sells $70,650.00 in Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $70,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Meurice also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

On Friday, September 29th, Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $80,132.80.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

IPG Photonics stock opened at $89.27 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPGP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $152.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IPG Photonics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 26.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 151,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,410,000 after acquiring an additional 32,021 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.