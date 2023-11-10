iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Increased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,639,000 after acquiring an additional 27,699,844 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 406.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,626,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,258 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,582,000 after buying an additional 3,309,189 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,082,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $218,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

IEF opened at $91.08 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.249 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

