iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Acquired by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 2,307.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,653 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,390,000 after acquiring an additional 62,466 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICF opened at $50.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $53.49. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.