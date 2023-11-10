iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,865,344,000 after purchasing an additional 999,326 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $437.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $435.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $376.49 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $338.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

