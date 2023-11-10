iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.43% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HEZU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the first quarter worth about $516,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Stock Performance

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $324.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

