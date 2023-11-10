iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 17,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 20,857 shares.The stock last traded at $59.26 and had previously closed at $59.15.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $706.13 million, a P/E ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust co bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $236,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $188,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $730,000. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

