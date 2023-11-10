iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 68.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 24,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 110,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after buying an additional 36,474 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $68.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $74.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.23.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

