iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Stake Lifted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EZU. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at $79,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.