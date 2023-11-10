iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,245. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $72.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.95.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

