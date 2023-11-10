iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $103.60 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.21.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

