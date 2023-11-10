Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JXN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.31. Jackson Financial has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $198,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,496.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $59,276.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $198,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,496.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,555 shares of company stock valued at $432,977 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

