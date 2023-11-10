JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 372.14 ($4.59).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JD

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 134.55 ($1.66) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 137.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 147.21. The company has a market capitalization of £6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3,363.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of GBX 105.25 ($1.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 213.12 ($2.63).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. JD Sports Fashion’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

About JD Sports Fashion

(Get Free Report)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.