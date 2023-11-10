Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 1,100 ($13.58) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 980 ($12.10) to GBX 990 ($12.22) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 974 ($12.02).

LON STAN opened at GBX 627.20 ($7.74) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,183.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 557 ($6.88) and a one year high of GBX 799.40 ($9.87). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 713.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 690.54.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

