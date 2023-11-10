Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 1,100 ($13.58) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on STAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 980 ($12.10) to GBX 990 ($12.22) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 974 ($12.02).
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.
