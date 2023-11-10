JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CRO Sells $161,340.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CRO Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 563,162 shares in the company, valued at $15,143,426.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tali Notman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 5th, Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $146,040.00.

On Thursday, September 7th, Tali Notman sold 7,346 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $207,891.80.

JFrog Stock Performance

NASDAQ FROG opened at $25.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.56. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FROG. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 84.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 47.5% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

