JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CRO Sells $161,340.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CRO Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 563,162 shares in the company, valued at $15,143,426.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Tali Notman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 5th, Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $146,040.00.
- On Thursday, September 7th, Tali Notman sold 7,346 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $207,891.80.
JFrog Stock Performance
NASDAQ FROG opened at $25.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.56. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 0.62.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 84.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 47.5% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.
