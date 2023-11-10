JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Yoav Landman Sells 900 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $25,308.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,041,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,003,352.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 9th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $358,200.00.

On Thursday, September 14th, Yoav Landman sold 12,352 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $346,226.56.

On Friday, September 8th, Yoav Landman sold 44,217 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $1,235,422.98.

JFrog Stock Performance

JFrog stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 0.62. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $30.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in JFrog by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after acquiring an additional 184,093 shares during the period. Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 3.5% in the first quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 5,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,369,000 after purchasing an additional 168,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,710,000 after buying an additional 1,302,699 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,261,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,260,000 after buying an additional 481,273 shares during the period. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in JFrog by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,067,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,279,000 after buying an additional 192,050 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

