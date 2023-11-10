Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Position Boosted by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,241,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,258,000 after purchasing an additional 214,832 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 107.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,334,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,817,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,993,000 after purchasing an additional 44,284 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,394,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,323,000 after purchasing an additional 729,986 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.86. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on JCI. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

