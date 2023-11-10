Joseph M. Hogan Acquires 5,194 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN opened at $187.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 140.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

