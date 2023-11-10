JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair began coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Birkenstock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.54.

Birkenstock Stock Performance

About Birkenstock

BIRK opened at $39.90 on Monday. Birkenstock has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $42.96.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

