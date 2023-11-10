Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

JNPR opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average is $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $34.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $414,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,111.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $414,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,111.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $150,456.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 907,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,566,705.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,486 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $739,337,000 after purchasing an additional 23,574,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $95,829,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 995.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,496 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

