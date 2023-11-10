Kellanova (NYSE:K) Announces Earnings Results

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Kellanova updated its Q4 guidance to $0.73-0.76 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $74.72. The company has a market cap of $28.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 100.84%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on K. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,675,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $3,864,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,942,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,340,763.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,331,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,675,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 722,400 shares of company stock valued at $40,223,744 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Kellanova by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the second quarter valued at about $1,167,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 5.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 448,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after acquiring an additional 21,660 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 4.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,290,000 after acquiring an additional 16,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

