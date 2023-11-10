Kellanova (NYSE:K) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on K. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Kellanova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Kellanova from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Get Kellanova alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on K

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 million, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $74.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average of $62.43.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 100.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $3,864,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,942,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,340,763.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $6,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,675,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $3,864,326.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,942,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,340,763.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 722,400 shares of company stock worth $40,223,744 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellanova

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 3.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 157,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 68.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 528,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,356,000 after buying an additional 215,260 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kellanova by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kellanova by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.