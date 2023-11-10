Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 202.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kellanova by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,486,000 after purchasing an additional 369,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kellanova by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kellanova by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kellanova by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,150,000 after purchasing an additional 159,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kellanova by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $3,886,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,709,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,323,522.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $6,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,675,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $3,886,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,709,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,323,522.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 722,400 shares of company stock worth $40,223,744 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kellanova from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $74.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 million, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.43.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.84%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

