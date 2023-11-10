Keweenaw Land Association (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Trading Up 1.4%

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00. Approximately 201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

Keweenaw Land Association Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47.

About Keweenaw Land Association

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral assets. As of December 31, 2021, it had 428,789 acres of subsurface mineral rights located in the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan and northern Wisconsin. The company also leases commercial properties and mineral assets, as well as offers gravel, hunting, and recreational leasing services.

