KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Upgraded to Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $15.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $12.50.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.03.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $10.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,937,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,193,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,413 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,584 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

