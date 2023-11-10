Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after buying an additional 4,426,568 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,478,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,832,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,181,000 after acquiring an additional 613,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $120.12 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

