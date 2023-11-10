Kinross Gold Co. (KGC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the mining company on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Kinross Gold has a payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kinross Gold to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.04 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 28.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 83.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,104 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CSFB upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.09.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

