Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at CIBC

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from $6.25 to $7.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KGC. StockNews.com downgraded Kinross Gold from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a negative rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.09.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of KGC stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $5.60.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.04 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 76,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,262 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Articles

