Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Shares Gap Down to $32.51

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.51, but opened at $31.00. Klaviyo shares last traded at $29.38, with a volume of 243,782 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVYO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Klaviyo Trading Down 9.5 %

Insider Activity at Klaviyo

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.16 million. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 1,770,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $50,135,405.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Klaviyo news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $339,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 1,770,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $50,135,405.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,710.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,701,483 shares of company stock valued at $189,785,999 over the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Partners L P acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $1,708,162,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $8,478,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $2,381,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $1,087,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $172,000.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

Featured Articles

