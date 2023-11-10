Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Shares Gap Down to $32.51

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.51, but opened at $31.00. Klaviyo shares last traded at $29.38, with a volume of 243,782 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KVYO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.
View Our Latest Stock Report on KVYO
Klaviyo Trading Down 9.5 %
Insider Activity at Klaviyo
In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 1,770,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $50,135,405.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Klaviyo news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $339,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 1,770,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $50,135,405.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,710.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,701,483 shares of company stock valued at $189,785,999 over the last quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Partners L P acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $1,708,162,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $8,478,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $2,381,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $1,087,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $172,000.
Klaviyo Company Profile
Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Klaviyo
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Carvana: shifting gears toward a potential breakout
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Will Eli Lilly’s Zepbound be the next big weight-loss drug?
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Interest rates propel insurers’ earnings to new highs
Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.