Knowles (NYSE:KN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

KN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Knowles from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered Knowles from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Knowles alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on KN

Knowles Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knowles

KN opened at $15.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14. Knowles has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Knowles during the third quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 53.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 57.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Knowles by 160.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

(Get Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.