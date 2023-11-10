Komodo Market Capitalization Reaches $33.00 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 10th. Komodo has a total market cap of $33.00 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Komodo has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00080232 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00043582 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00031577 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

