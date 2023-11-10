Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 381 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,143 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,005,968 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,277,857,000 after purchasing an additional 87,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $849,043,000 after buying an additional 644,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,324 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $240,124,000 after acquiring an additional 91,716 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,664,889 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $236,231,000 after acquiring an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 768,829 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $101,632,000 after acquiring an additional 52,064 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $112.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $152.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at $18,721,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Sandeep Mathrani purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DKS. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $153.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.17.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

