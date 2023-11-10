Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 545,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,444 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 58.2% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 44.6% in the first quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 81.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 67,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 30,279 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

GT opened at $12.40 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GT

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.