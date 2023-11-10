Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 217.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $988,145,000 after buying an additional 918,393 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $603,465,000 after purchasing an additional 459,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,823,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the period. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 300.9% in the first quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 127,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,269,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $973.07 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $598.00 and a 12-month high of $990.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $858.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $846.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total value of $18,122,509.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,242,393.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,442 shares of company stock valued at $33,770,866 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDG. Barclays increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,044.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $966.77.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

