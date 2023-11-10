Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $50.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day moving average is $59.86. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.