Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $372,966.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,904.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $372,966.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,064 shares of company stock worth $2,614,954 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $235.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.47. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $167.81 and a one year high of $249.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.26, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The business had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRSK. Raymond James upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.23.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

