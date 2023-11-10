Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 45.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 39.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lumentum from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $39.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $65.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average of $48.85.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.98 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

