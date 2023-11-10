Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Kohl’s worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at $2,436,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth $307,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Kohl’s Trading Down 5.9 %

KSS opened at $22.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -196.08%.

About Kohl’s

(Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.